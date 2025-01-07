FOOKUS After the Balticconnector incident, Estonia buried half its head in the sand

This episode of the undersea cable war gave the UK, which had the world's largest telegraph network at the time, a strategic advantage. The world's first deliberate cutting of submarine cables took place in 1898, when the United States cut submarine communication cables in the Philippines during a war with Spain.
The Paris Convention for the Protection of Submarine Telegraph Cables was signed even earlier, in March 1884. For example, it was under Article 10 of the Paris Convention that the Swedish and Danish authorities opened an investigation into the Chinese ship Yi Peng, which broke cables in the Baltic Sea in November 2024. BBC
* 1. Baltic Sea Submarine Cable, a data cable
6. Estlink 1, an electricity cable
7. Estlink 2, an electricity cable
8. Balticconnector, a gas pipeline
10. Tartu-Valmiera, an electricity cable
11. Tsirguliina-Valmiera, an electricity cable
12. EE-LV III, an electricity cable
13. Karksi-Latvia, a gas pipeline
14. Estonia-Latvia 1, a data cable
15. Estonia-Latvia 2, a data cable
16. Narva-Kingisepp, an electricity cable
17. Narva-St. Petersburg, an electricity cable
18. Tartu-Pskov, an electricity cable
19. Narva-Russia, a gas pipeline
20. Värska-Russia, a gas pipeline
21. Irboska-Inčukalns, a gas pipeline
22. Pskov-Riga, a gas pipeline
23. LV-SE 1, a data cable
24. Sweden-Latvia, a data cable
25. 4 transmission lines Latvia-Lithuania, electricity cable
26. Kiemenai, a gas pipeline
27. BCS East-West Interlink, a data cable
28. NordBalt, an electricity and data cable
29. Kaliningrad Cable, a data cable
30. Harmony Link, an electricity cable
31. LitPol Link 1, an electricity cable
32. LitPol Link 2, an electricity cable
33. GIPL transmission pipeline, a gas pipeline
34. Sakiai, a gas pipeline
35. Kotlovka, a gas pipeline
* Julgeolekuohud Balti riikide merealuste ühendustega seotud kriitilisele taristule [Security Threats to the Undersea Connections Related Critical Infrastructure of the Baltic States]. Tallinn: Sisekaitseakadeemia (Estonian Academy of Security Sciences), 2024