FOOKUS After the Balticconnector incident, Estonia buried half its head in the sand

According to information from the Ministry of Defense, NATO is expected to announce the launch of an operation in the Baltic Sea in the coming days. Whether, following the precedent set by Finland, the allies' maritime presence will have a greater (i.e. real) deterrent effect than before, we will see from the statistics on cable ruptures at the end of the year.

Techniques of cable war from more than 100 years ago

At the start of World War I, the British warship CS Alert cut German telegraph cables in the Atlantic, depriving the enemy of external communications. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A telegram arrived at the port of Dover just past midnight on August 5, 1914, the day after Britain declared war on Germany. It was in code, so its meaning would have been lost on anyone apart from its intended recipient, an officer named Superintendent Bourdeaux.

«We were taking a considerable risk,» Bourdeaux recounted in his report. At 1:52 he was on board a ship, the Alert, as it set sail. The bulk of the crew didn't know what their mission involved as the Alert arrived at its first destination at 03:15, lowered its hook to the seabed and began to dredge.