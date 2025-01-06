Trump chooses Estonia-born lawyer Roman Pipko as ambassador to Estonia.

According to Politico, the position requires Senate confirmation, and Republican control of the upper chamber should make such approval relatively easy to obtain. Still, the role could get more attention than normal because Estonia shares a border with Russia and is among the European countries most vocal about the need to defend Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion.

Trump himself wrote in his Friday announcement that Pipko was born and raised in Estonia and that he has extensive experience in dealing with foreign governments.

«As a legal immigrant, he has lived the promise of America, and I trust that he will advance American interests in his new role,» Trump wrote.

Postimees wrote in 2009 that Pipko participated in a plan to invest more than a billion Estonian kroons in the Tallinna Linnahall arena as a partner of Ronald S. Lauder, the son of cosmetics queen and creator of the eponymous brand Estée Lauder.

The second third of the US company Tallinn Entertainment LLC, which was behind the initiative, was owned by the investment firm GF Capital Management & Advisors, and the third party was the financial advisory company Remi International, the majority shareholder of which was Roman Pipko.

«This is a very important project, which can be deemed a billion project,» Edgar Savisaar, then mayor of Tallinn, said in 2009. «I would dare to call it the largest investment made in Estonia in recent years, and as a result, Linnahall should become a trade fair, conference, entertainment and leisure center.»

At the time, it was written that Pipko was born and raised in Estonia, participated in business activities in both Central and Eastern Europe as a lawyer and banker, and advised on various transactions in Estonia.