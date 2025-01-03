HIMARS rocket launchers set to arrive in Estonia soon

«In addition, the South Korean K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers will arrive, with both battalions about to be expanded to 18 weapon systems each, meaning a total of 36 K9s,» Pevkur said at a press conference on Friday.

At the start of the year, Estonia will also receive six Caesar self-propelled howitzers under an agreement with France, with another six to follow in the second half of the year. These howitzers will form a new artillery battalion directly under the Estonian Division's command.

Pevkur noted that Estonia's arsenal will be further enhanced by the medium-range air defense system Iris-T, and the 2nd Infantry Brigade will be equipped with nearly 220 new armored vehicles, most of which will be delivered this year.

Additionally, surveillance systems will be deployed in Estonia.

«Some surveillance systems have already been delivered and installed, others are currently arriving, and some are undergoing certification. A significant portion of Estonia's surveillance capability, including active or passive radars and coastal radars, will either be upgraded or expanded with new systems,» Pevkur added.