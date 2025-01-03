EDITORIAL Thank you, president Arnold Rüütel!

Time determines whom our people remember in history and how. President Arnold Rüütel already holds an important place in the hearts of the people, as shown by his re-election as head of state (even if it was by the electoral college).
Perhaps the lasting image that will accompany Arnold Rüütel in our memory is that he was always with the people. The Aegviidu-Jäneda ski hike, held in a region previously visited by Konstantin Päts, was significant to him. During Rüütel's patronage of the hike, the concept of the presidential trail firmly took root in public consciousness. President Rüütel himself donned skis, and as long as his health allowed, he would always be seen skiing with the people amidst the snow-covered trees.
Thus, president Rüütel stood by his people through both difficult and easier times. Not everyone could flee Estonia, and not everyone could also be a freedom fighter. This, of course, does not diminish the vital role of the Estonian diaspora and dissidents in our re-independence.
Perhaps the lasting image that will accompany Arnold Rüütel in our memory is that he was always with the people.
Nevertheless, we cannot overlook that Arnold Rüütel was a high-ranking Soviet and Communist Party official in Soviet-occupied Estonia. He enjoyed the privileges of the nomenklatura, stood on the tribunes during «red holidays», and praised Soviet power at meetings. Meanwhile, dissidents fighting for Estonian independence suffered in Siberian prison camps. This part of his life must also be remembered, and it is up to historians to provide a fair evaluation of it.