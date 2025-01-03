EDITORIAL Thank you, president Arnold Rüütel!

However, the next image of president Rüütel etched into our collective memory is his speech at the podium of the Congress of People's Deputies of the Soviet Union in Moscow. There, he defended Estonia's steps toward sovereignty, as it was called at the time. Rüütel's upright and dignified figure withstood all attacks. Through this, he aligned himself with figures such as Alexander Dubček and Imre Nagy. While the leaders of Czechoslovakia and Hungary endured Soviet invasions that crushed their freedom movements (at the cost of their freedom or lives), Arnold Rüütel was far more fortunate. Although the likelihood of a bloody conflict became real in January 1991—and blood was indeed shed in Vilnius and Riga—Rüütel's personal friendship with Boris Yeltsin brought Yeltsin to Tallinn and temporarily eased tensions. For this alone, we can remember president Rüütel with gratitude.