Postimees named Auditor General Janar Holm as 2024 Person of the Year

Chief editor of Postimees Priit Hõbemägi said that the editorial team selects a Person of the Year at the end of each year, a tradition now in its 28th year, to recognize the individual they believe most deserves recognition for their actions in the past year.

«Over the years, we've honored outstanding individuals from culture, technology, medicine, sports, and education. This year’s Person of the Year represents a unique field,» Hõbemägi noted, adding that Holm leads a government institution responsible for scrutinizing how public funds are spent by the state and local authorities and what outcomes have been delivered.

«While it is naturally the auditor general's job to conduct audits, Janar Holm has done so with exceptional perseverance and depth,» Hõbemägi highlighted.

Marek Strandberg, head of Postimees' science and technology section, highlighted the transparency brought by the national audit offices of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania regarding the Rail Baltic railway project.

«The findings are so revealing that it seems almost surreal how such a large amount of money has been allocated to this project. It resembles a grand banquet where new dishes, musicians, and dancers are endlessly ordered, and all bills are paid without hesitation. Today, this 'banquet' has been fully documented through photographs, videos, and reports. Our shared hope with the National Audit Office is that such extravagant spending will come to an end,» Strandberg said.

By naming its Person of the Year, Postimees honors an individual who has made a significant contribution to society. This tradition began in 1997. Last year, the title went to Pille Kaisel, principal of Metsküla School, for her efforts to save the school from closure.