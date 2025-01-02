I sought support for my thoughts from respected sources. Former Supreme Court justice Rait Maruste, in an article published in Postimees (May 21, 2024), made two key points. First, the collective guilt, shame, and humiliation endured by the German people were painful but necessary, ultimately cleansing and healing society. Second, the voting rights of foreign nationals are not inalienable human rights but rather political privileges granted or withheld at the discretion of individual states.

Thus, Carthage must be destroyed!

I firmly believe there is no need to differentiate between Russian citizens and stateless individuals in the present case. Their voting rights must be revoked—not temporarily, but permanently. Even if, by some miracle, Russia were to become a normal country, this transformation would not occur within my lifetime. Voting rights should remain exclusively for Estonian citizens and citizens of European Union countries, who indeed are not particularly active voters.

It has long been clear to me that admitting mistakes is not customary in Estonian politics. The authors of our constitution seem reluctant to acknowledge that they were overly optimistic in assuming the democratic development of the world. This may explain the excessive generosity toward foreigners in granting them the right to participate in the governance of Estonia. Let us admit that we hoped for the best, yet things turned out as they usually do. It seems that the creators of the constitution viewed its text as immutable, carved in stone. But a nation's foundational document cannot be a fossil. The US Constitution, adopted on Sept. 17, 1787, and effective from March 4, 1789, has been amended 33 times, with 27 of those amendments ratified. Nothing prevents us from amending our constitution.

So, Mr. Prime Minister Kristen Michal, instead of wearing a white sweater, put on a garment emblazoned with «will to defend» and take decisive action! Voting rights for citizens only! If the Riigikogu proves incapable, a referendum would be a reasonable solution—even though Estonian politicians fear referendums like the devil fears the cross.