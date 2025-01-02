Former president of Estonia Arnold Rüütel dies at 96

«Arnold Rüütel was one of those with whose help Estonia got out of the grip of the Soviet occupation and declared itself free. In November 1988, he defended the sovereignty of Estonia before the central authority of Moscow, by which the then representative body of the people proclaimed the primacy of its laws in the territory of Estonia. In essence, this marked the legal beginning of the liberation journey of the Estonian people,» the statement reads.

Arnold Rüütel was one of the initiators of Baltic cooperation and one of the unifiers of the independence aspirations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In the critical days of the August putsch of 1991, he helped the Estonian people find courage and peace. On August 20, 1991, he was among those who voted for the restoration of the independent Republic of Estonia.

After the restoration of independence, Arnold Rüütel was active in party politics. The record number of votes he collected in the 1995 Riigikogu elections demonstrated the trust of the people. In 1995-1997, Arnold Rüütel served as vice-chairman of the Riigikogu, the statement recalls.