Former president of Estonia Arnold Rüütel dies at 96

Arnold Rüütel, who served as president of Estonia from 2001 to 2006, died on Tuesday evening at the age of 96, according to the Office of the President.
Rüütel was initially the chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic and later the chairman of the Supreme Council, playing a key role in the restoration of Estonia's independence. During his tenure, the transition period began in occupied Estonia, the illegality of Soviet power was declared, and independence was restored.
As the president of the republic, his goal was Estonia's balanced development, which was expressed through the initiation of the process of a societal agreement.
Rüütel, who was connected to rural life and agriculture academically and as a leader throughout his life, also provided many with the confidence that Estonia's accession to the European Union and NATO aligned with the nation's interests.
President Alar Karis, First Lady Sirje Karis and the Office of the President extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of president Arnold Rüütel.
President Rüütel will be honored with a state funeral.
President Karis: Estonia always remained with Arnold Rüütel as he did with Estonia
Estonian President Alar Karis commemorated former president Arnold Rüütel, who passed away on Tuesday evening, as a man who always stood with Estonia, just as Estonia stood with him.
«President Arnold Rüütel's journey on this earth has come to an end. We now reflect with gratitude on a man who significantly influenced the restoration and consolidation of Estonia's independence. His resilience and balance as a Saaremaa native contributed to Estonia's peaceful path to freedom, and he was able to reassure many that joining the European Union aligned with Estonia's national interests,» Karis wrote on social media.
The head of state recalled his meetings and long phone conversations with Rüütel in recent years.
«President Rüütel worried about the environment, the survival of our people, agriculture, and domestic politics. It was a deep concern for Estonia. Estonia always remained with him, as he remained with Estonia,» Karis said.
«At the same time, he radiated a sense of peace and fulfillment, having finally established his own home in Tallinn. Together with Sirje, we extend our deepest condolences to Arnold Rüütel's family -- his wife, children, grandchildren, and all his loved ones and friends,» the president added.
State leaders: Rüütel was defender of Estonia's claim to sovereignty in Moscow
President Alar Karis, Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar, and Prime Minister Kristen Michal on Wednesday made a joint statement on the occasion of the passing of former President Arnold Rüütel, pointing out that Rüütel was one of the defenders of Estonia's claim to sovereignty in Moscow.
According to the state leaders, the 96-year-long life of Arnold Rüütel, a politician, agricultural scientist, and head of state during the transition period, speaks of the multifaceted fate of the Estonian people.
«His father's wish for his son to get an education in agriculture brought Arnold Rüütel from his native Saaremaa to the mainland, where his journey in agricultural education culminated in the position of rector of today's Estonian University of Life Sciences and then leading Estonian agriculture in Tallinn. Through the years, Arnold Rüütel was a member of the local top leadership, but maintained ties with agriculture and people living in the countryside,» the joint statement recalls.
«Arnold Rüütel was one of those with whose help Estonia got out of the grip of the Soviet occupation and declared itself free. In November 1988, he defended the sovereignty of Estonia before the central authority of Moscow, by which the then representative body of the people proclaimed the primacy of its laws in the territory of Estonia. In essence, this marked the legal beginning of the liberation journey of the Estonian people,» the statement reads.
Arnold Rüütel was one of the initiators of Baltic cooperation and one of the unifiers of the independence aspirations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In the critical days of the August putsch of 1991, he helped the Estonian people find courage and peace. On August 20, 1991, he was among those who voted for the restoration of the independent Republic of Estonia.
After the restoration of independence, Arnold Rüütel was active in party politics. The record number of votes he collected in the 1995 Riigikogu elections demonstrated the trust of the people. In 1995-1997, Arnold Rüütel served as vice-chairman of the Riigikogu, the statement recalls.
«In the electoral body vote of 2001, Arnold Rüütel became the president of the Republic of Estonia. As head of state, he referred to the threat of division in Estonian society and initiated the process of a social contract. Rüütel aimed to be the president for all of Estonia, both urban and rural populations. During President Rüütel's term, Estonia joined NATO and the European Union. President Rüütel's authority, explanations, and positive attitude helped achieve more than 66 percent of the votes in favor of Estonia joining the European Union.»
«President Rüütel always considered the preservation of nature and the survival of our people to be of great importance. Estonia always remained with him, as he remained with Estonia. We can be grateful to Arnold Rüütel for the life lived for Estonia. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of President Arnold Rüütel,» the statement by President Alar Karis, speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar and Prime Minister Kristen Michal says.
Kersti Kaljulaid: Rüütel's great merit was convincing Estonian people of need for EU membership
Former Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said in a social media post on Wednesday, on the occasion of the passing of former President Arnold Rüütel, that Rüütel's greatest achievement was convincing the Estonian public of the necessity of European Union membership.
«My condolences go out to Mrs. Ingrid Rüütel, the children, and grandchildren. In my view, President Arnold Rüütel's greatest merit was convincing the Estonian public of the necessity of the European Union before the referendum,» Kaljulaid, president of Estonia from October 2016 to October 2021, wrote on social media.
«But Arnold was of course also a good companion to each president after him, at least for me -- both he and Ingrid have always been very supportive. Thank you for all that,» she added.
Kaja Kallas: Role of Arnold Rüütel can hardly be exaggerated
Kaja Kallas, former Estonian prime minister and current EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said in her remarks on the occasion of the passing of former president Arnold Rüütel that Rüütel's role is difficult to overemphasize.
«On the last night of the old year, President Arnold Rüütel passed away. The role of President Rüütel is difficult to overemphasize, he influenced the developments of Estonian society for more than half a century,» Kallas wrote on social media.
According to Kallas, there are two periods in Arnold Rüütel's life that remain most in the memory of the Estonian people.
«The years of the restoration of independence, when Arnold Rüütel managed to break through the thickest walls with his dignified and stoic style. And, second, the period of accession to the European Union. It was precisely Arnold Rüütel's firm support for the 'yes' vote, as he held the office of the President of the Republic at that time, that ensured that two-thirds of those who voted supported accession,» Kallas said.
Kallas expressed her heartfelt condolences to Arnold Rüütel's wife Ingrid Rüütel and all of Arnold Rüütel's loved ones.