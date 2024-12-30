EDITORIAL Twelve points to Finland

The ship was directed to the Finnish coastal waters, and since its malicious activity had been identified, a carefully thought-out special operation was launched. We see that anything is possible if two prerequisites are met: there must be political will and military capability. Essentially the same can be said of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, for example, where the US fleet declared a naval blockade around the island of Cuba and threatened to seize by force the USSR ships carrying munitions to the island. As we know from history, Khrushchev eventually removed the nuclear missiles from the island.

Could Estonia manage to carry out as principled activities as the Finns? We may lack military capability, but if we had the political will, we could overcome our capability gap with the help of our allies. The primary question is, however, do we actually have sufficient political will? No clear messages that could deter cable cutters could be heard at Thursday's government press conference. The prime minister said that the Navy, together with NATO allies, will begin to monitor critical undersea infrastructure more actively. Members of the government also spoke about the need to review the possibilities of international maritime law. So, what will this lead to?

Our government must send a message that we will protect our infrastructure by all means, and hybrid attacks will be responded to forcefully and the guilty vessels will be detained. Secondly, it is necessary to do everything possible to completely stop Russian oil shipments in the Baltic Sea. This is how Russia earns money to continue its aggression against Ukraine, it is a rather environmentally dangerous activity, and as we are now convinced, these ships cannot navigate according to the rules and are instead constantly getting stuck in cables and pipes.