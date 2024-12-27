It is easy to see that the war of the mythospheres is in a very acute phase and all methods are used: physical, communicative, and virtual.

Who then is the true leader of Russia?

I hope the answer to the title of this article is now clear. Russia is governed by its national mythosphere. The ideology of the mythosphere also guides Putin in his actions. Putin is just the physical embodiment of the fight for Russian myths, a tool for implementing the ideology in the present day. This means that with his departure, not much will change; the Russian people's dream will continue to be that of an empire, not a state. This internal conviction drives people's actions, mobilizes the population for the conquest of neighboring lands.

The next generations are there too. Under Putin, a new generation of enthusiastic imperialists has been brought up through active propaganda. A grandson of former Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov, also Yevgeny Primakov, a politician, diplomat and campaigner for «compatriot rights», has summed up Russia's threats thus: «I know a lot of ways to get the bear out of its den. But I don't know of any to get it back in.»