NATO to enhance military presence in Baltic Sea.

«Spoke with (Finnish President) Alexander Stubb about the ongoing Finnish-led investigation into possible sabotage of undersea cables. I expressed my full solidarity and support,» NATO chief Mark Rutte said on X.

Finnish authorities on Thursday said they were investigating the oil tanker, Eagle S, that sailed from a Russian port, as part of a probe for «aggravated sabotage.»

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Friday: «We've got the situation under control, and we have to continue to work together vigilantly to make sure that our critical infrastructure is not damaged by outsiders.»

Officials suspect the tanker is part of the Russian «shadow fleet,» which refers to ships that transport Russian crude and oil products embargoed due to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Eagle S vessel, which flies under the flag of the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, was en route to Port Said in Egypt. Police suspect that the oil tanker's anchor might have damaged the power cable.

Rutte said he spoke to President Stubb about Finland's probe, adding in a post on X: «I expressed my full solidarity and support. NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea.»

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur earlier on Friday said on X that the country began naval patrols to protect the undersea cable.