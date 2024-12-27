Oil Tanker Suspected in Latest Gulf of Finland Incident

The Question Is What Europe Will Do

Läänemets noted that in modern times, it doesn't matter whether an attack is military or hybrid—it is an attack regardless. "Russia aims to weaken as many of Ukraine's allies as possible, and it’s hard to call three cable incidents in one year a coincidence," said the interior minister. "The infrastructure will be restored, and investigations are underway, but the most important goal is to prevent such incidents in the future."

When asked how long Finland can hold a fully loaded ship and whether NATO fleet assistance has been requested, Michal replied, "Our desire is to receive reinforcements from NATO’s fleet to deter such actions."

Läänemets added that Finland would hold the ship as long as necessary to complete the investigation.

The interior minister also noted that if deliberate attacks in the Baltic Sea become routine, they could lead to consequences for international maritime law comparable to those caused by migration attacks a few years ago. "If this is another human-caused incident, the question is no longer what Estonia and Finland will do, but what Europe will do," Läänemets stated.