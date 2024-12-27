Who and how the RMK's golden gifts to selected companies were misappropriated

Such audits had been carried out before and after. After each audit, RMK's management promised to solve the problems mentioned, eliminate the risk of corruption, etc. The next time, and the next, and the next, it turned out that, metaphorically speaking, the dog's tail had been cut off, hair by hair, and the sale of cheap timber continued. How was this possible - the audits did not analyse the actual timber sales prices.

After the article «RMK sold 52 million euros of wood cheaper than the auction prices» was published in Postimees (5.01.2022), RMK ordered some more legal assessments and two internal audits. Even though it was already known at that time that timber had been sold at a lower price than the auction prices under permanent contracts, and the question was who was being audited if it was cheap. In response to the minister's question as to whether the sale of timber under permanent contracts was really harmful to the Estonian state, the audit answered that it was the added value of the timber sector. Yoko Alender (Reform Party), then a member of the RMK Council and now Minister of Climate, said at the RMK Council meeting that she was not in favour of issuing a press release about the results of the audit, and the results were kept secret.