A handful of wood industry companies received more than 40 million as a «gift»

Postimees analysed the prices of paper and firewood sold to 11 companies, representing about a fifth of RMK's wood sales revenue. About 90 RMK more expensive wood sold to the sustainability contract partner has not yet been analysed.

Heiki Hepner. Photo: Urmas Luik/Pärnu Postimees

Similar timber purchase transactions indicate market price

As described by Heiki Hepner, the manager of OÜ Tark Mets, which conducts timber market assessments for the Estonian Private Forestry Association, the timber purchase transactions on which the assessments are based are relatively similar to RMK's public long-term contracts and timber sales auctions. RMK does not recognise this.

«Larger companies - sawmills, pellet mills, companies that export pulpwood from the port, etc. - set very specific prices at which they buy wood from private owners through the central cooperative Eramets or the Estonian Timber Sales Centre,» says Hepner, referring to larger quantities at agreed delivery times. «In the case of RMK, the price is based on very specific transactions. Our weighted average price cannot be calculated as a percentage, but it is close. The offers are real and are followed by purchase transactions.»

According to Hepner, the price of wood is usually higher for large volumes that are agreed in advance, as this ensures efficiency for the processor.

RMK claims that it is natural to have lower prices for permanent contracts, although they are currently higher than private forest prices for certain assortments, such as firewood.

During the period of secrecy, until the end of 2023, companies bought wood from RMK with duration contracts at a price difference of up to 40 per cent. According to Ulvar Kaubi, head of RMK's wood distribution department, the instability of the economic environment and the search for new supply chains caused the large price fluctuations in 2022, for example. «In 2024, on the other hand, prices have leveled off again and remained largely stable,» he said. «The trade secrets that companies used to keep are no longer relevant.»

Unfortunately, the price shears were also continuous before 2022 (see graph).

Jaano Haidla, CEO of Graanul Invest, said that the price of term contracts cannot be compared with the price of spot sales. «There are periods when the price of the duration contract can be more favourable than the market price at a certain point in time, but also the opposite, when the price of the duration contract is higher than the market price at a certain point in time,» he noted. «The market price should be considered as the price next to the so-called low price (such data is only available for RMK Wood - Ü.H.). Other prices include transport costs, which makes the prices incomparable.»

As larger companies buy wood from both RMK and private forest centres, the purchase prices are broadly comparable. Since waste wood has been excluded from Targa Metsa's prices, the same has been done for RMK's long-term contract prices to improve comparability.

Taking all the above into account, this article has compared RMK's permanent contract prices with the market price (the mathematical average of the private forest price and RMK auctions (if there were auctions during the period), otherwise only with the private forest price). Instead of the current price, the average price of the first half, third and fourth quarter is used. The price gain is calculated for 12 years, in the case of the Estonian cell for 14 years.

Mikk Marran Photo: Sander Ilvest

Comment

CEO of the RMK Mikk Marran:

RMK sells wood in stages, taking the maximum the market is willing to offer at any given time. I do not agree with the premise that the price thus obtained is not the market price, nor with the conclusions that have already been drawn.

RMK is always open to good suggestions. We have continuously updated the sales guide and the methodology for term contracts. The new RMK Board's policy is to make the relationship with duration contracts as transparent and comprehensible as possible, and to treat entrepreneurs equally. Last month, for example, changes were made to the organisation of permanent contract sales in line with the recommendations of the National Audit Office.

RMK accounts for about a third of the local timber market, and we have a very precise overview of our own transactions - who has received goods, how much and at what price. Every sales decision at every stage of the contract is preceded by a cold calculation and decision by an IT application developed with the help of TalTech.

National Audit Office audit reveals RMK's secret timber discount deals

The audit published by the National Audit Office in July confirmed Postimees' research that the State Forest Management Centre (RMK) has been selling timber with duration contracts below the market price in violation of the law and has favoured certain companies with secret agreements, causing large financial losses to the state.

According to the analysis of the State Audit for 2017-2022, RMK sold timber with permanent contracts at prices up to 30 per cent lower than public auction prices on an annual basis.

The analysis showed that, in general, a customer who bought a larger amount of wood did not get a lower price from RMK, nor did a customer who bought a smaller amount of wood get a higher price, as is common in wholesale sales by private companies.

The National Audit Office found that the same assortment of timber (e.g. pine logs or pulpwood) was sometimes purchased more than twice at different prices by customers with different duration contracts.

RMK claims that long-term contracts are necessary to support the Estonian timber industry. However, the price reductions also apply to wood sold to Estonian companies, i.e. RMK has favoured some Estonian companies over other Estonian companies buying the same wood.

In the opinion of the State Audit Office, RMK has unjustifiably and unequally treated its long-term contract partners and, in addition, has concluded secret preliminary agreements for the sale of forest material with at least three unknown companies, for which there was no legal basis.

RMK explained during the audit that RMK was orally instructed by the management of the Ministry of the Environment to conclude a cooperation agreement with AS Graanul Invest and OÜ Osula Graanul, which was not documented.

«After reviewing the report, RMK stated that it is still unknown how the communication with the Ministry and politicians took place and how information was exchanged to support the construction of AS Graanul Invest's factories,» the National Audit Office said. «There is not a single decision or other document from the management of RMK. The only document is an agreement signed by the head of the timber distribution department [Ulvar Kaubi].»

The Forestry Act explicitly prohibits the sale of state forest timber below market price. The head of RMK, Mikk Marran, replied to the National Audit Office that the National Audit Office's opinion that the prices of permanent contracts did not correspond to normal value was incorrect. RMK also felt that the audit should have analysed more thoroughly how the duration contracts had affected the stability of the timber market.

When the National Audit Office asked for analyses that would confirm that the sale of timber with an agreed price and duration contracts had made the timber market more stable, RMK did not provide them. Instead, Marran replied that the National Audit Office should have analysed and demonstrated whether RMK's chosen method of entering into fixed-price, permanent contracts was the best way to stabilise the timber market.

What is a long-term contract?

RMK signs a five-year long-term contract with a company that meets the requirements of the manual (no debt, employee salary at least 70% of the sector average, etc.).

70 per cent of the forest material is made available to the holders of the sustainability contracts as a conditional quantity.

The conditional guaranteed quantity is calculated by RMK using a formula.

RMK concludes price agreements three times a year (for 6 + 3 + 3 months).

At the beginning of 2024, 85 companies are buying wood with sustainability contracts.

RMK sells 85 per cent of its roundwood assortment, 65 per cent of fuelwood and paper pulp under long-term contracts.

Source: RMK