SVEN SAKKOV History is not kind to Chamberlains

The German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller is credited with these famous postwar lines:

First they came for the Communists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Communist. Then they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

In the realm of international relations, this tragic and cautionary tale could be titled «Isolationism». Doing nothing is often, in its own way, an action. President Barack Obama, for example, chose in August 2013 to do nothing in Syria, despite having promised to intervene if the Assad regime used chemical weapons. We are still experiencing the consequences of that inaction.

The fruits of isolationism

It is plausible that this display of weakness emboldened Putin to invade Crimea and Donbas and to intervene in Syria's civil war. Russia's aggression against Ukraine led, eight years later, to a full-scale war.