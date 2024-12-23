European, US parliamentary committees affirm support for democracy

«Thirty-four years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, we take pride in the historic levels of freedom across the continent and remain committed to a Europe that is whole, free, democratic, sovereign, and at peace. Yet, that vision faces grave threats as a coalition of forces opposed to Euro-Atlantic democracy -- led by Vladimir Putin and supported by dictatorships in Iran and North Korea, along with the People's Republic of China -- continues its brutal assault on Ukraine. Innocent civilians endure bombs and bloodshed, while the stability of Europe hangs in the balance,» the statement reads.

It says that while all wars end around a negotiating table, peace cannot come at the expense of Ukraine's sovereignty.

«Our governments must ensure Ukraine leads decisions about its own future. This requires urgent security assistance, a clear path towards NATO membership, and meaningful security guarantees, including plans for an international peacekeeping mission should a ceasefire be agreed to,» the MPs say.