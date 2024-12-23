The chairman of the Riigikogu European Union affairs committee, Peeter Tali, has joined a statement of democratic solidarity led by the chair of the Senate foreign relations committee, Senator Ben Cardin, and signed by leaders of European foreign affairs committees, which pledges continued support for Ukraine, democratic forces of Belarus, and the Georgian people in their efforts against authoritarianism.
European, US parliamentary committees affirm support for democracy
«Thirty-four years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, we take pride in the historic levels of freedom across the continent and remain committed to a Europe that is whole, free, democratic, sovereign, and at peace. Yet, that vision faces grave threats as a coalition of forces opposed to Euro-Atlantic democracy -- led by Vladimir Putin and supported by dictatorships in Iran and North Korea, along with the People's Republic of China -- continues its brutal assault on Ukraine. Innocent civilians endure bombs and bloodshed, while the stability of Europe hangs in the balance,» the statement reads.
It says that while all wars end around a negotiating table, peace cannot come at the expense of Ukraine's sovereignty.
«Our governments must ensure Ukraine leads decisions about its own future. This requires urgent security assistance, a clear path towards NATO membership, and meaningful security guarantees, including plans for an international peacekeeping mission should a ceasefire be agreed to,» the MPs say.
«Ukraine's fight is also the fight of Belarus' democratic forces and the people of Georgia, and these courageous partner nations have made their desire for democracy and respect for human rights crystal clear. We must reject Aleksandr Lukashenka's sham elections and deny him the legitimacy he seeks. We must stand with Georgians defending their constitutionally enshrined Euro-Atlantic aspirations against the Georgian Dream's violent crackdowns. And we must push back against those directing flagrant assaults on peaceful protesters using tools we know will deal a crippling blow, such as financial sanctions,» the statement says.
«In our shared spirit of democracy and respect for human rights, we proudly declare: Glory to Ukraine. Long Live Belarus. Georgia belongs in Europe.»
Alongside Cardin and Tali, the statement was joined by the vice president of the Italian Chamber of Deputies' foreign affairs committee, Lia Quartapelle; the chair of the Latvian foreign affairs committee, Inãra Murniece; deputy chair of the Lithuanian European committee, Ruslanas Baranovas; deputy chair of the Lithuanian foreign affairs committee, Žygimantas Pavilionis; deputy chair of the Polish foreign affairs committee, Radoslaw Fogiel; vice president of the Spanish Congress of Deputies' foreign affairs committee, Carlos Rojas Garcia; and the chair of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada's foreign affairs committee, Oleksandr Merezhko.
Tali joined the statement while attending a meeting of the United for Ukraine (U4U) interparliamentary network in Washington, D.C.