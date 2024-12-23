Estonian PM in Berlin: No deal on Ukraine possible without Ukraine

No deal on Ukraine can be made without Ukraine, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Friday.
In addition to continued support for Ukraine, the strengthening of bilateral relations, as well as European defense and EU issues, were discussed, government spokespeople said.
«A strong and united Europe has guaranteed Estonia security and prosperity. Due to our location, we know very well how important friends and allies we can count on are,» Michal said, praising Estonian-German relations at a press conference held after the meeting.
«We had a meaningful discussion today on how to further strengthen bilateral cooperation,» he added.
However, according to the prime minister, Europe must make more efforts to support Ukraine.
«Today, brave Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own freedom, but for the future of all of us. How Russia's war against Ukraine ends will determine Europe's security for the long term,» Michal said.
He also added that the most reliable security guarantee for Ukraine remains membership in NATO, which begins with sending an invitation.
In addition to providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, it is also important to simultaneously reduce Russia's military capabilities, Michal said.
«We need to tighten economic sanctions and target Russia's energy exports. A good example is the increased cooperation in deterring Russia's shadow fleet, which we announced at the beginning of the week,» the prime minister said.
According to Michal, Europe cannot rest either, and NATO countries must increase their defense spending.
«Higher defense spending would also send an important signal to the US that Europe takes its security seriously. We need less talk and more action, because Russia will not back down until it sees strength and power facing it,» he said.
Investing in the defense industry must also be an important part of the next long-term budget of the European Union, Michal added.
«I am very pleased that, in addition to the already good cooperation in the IT and technology sector, cooperation in the fields of defense and energy is also gaining momentum,» the prime minister said.