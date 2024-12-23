Estonian PM in Berlin: No deal on Ukraine possible without Ukraine

In addition to continued support for Ukraine, the strengthening of bilateral relations, as well as European defense and EU issues, were discussed, government spokespeople said.

«A strong and united Europe has guaranteed Estonia security and prosperity. Due to our location, we know very well how important friends and allies we can count on are,» Michal said, praising Estonian-German relations at a press conference held after the meeting.

«We had a meaningful discussion today on how to further strengthen bilateral cooperation,» he added.

However, according to the prime minister, Europe must make more efforts to support Ukraine.

«Today, brave Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own freedom, but for the future of all of us. How Russia's war against Ukraine ends will determine Europe's security for the long term,» Michal said.

He also added that the most reliable security guarantee for Ukraine remains membership in NATO, which begins with sending an invitation.

In addition to providing comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, it is also important to simultaneously reduce Russia's military capabilities, Michal said.