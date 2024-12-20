The Supreme Court Rehabilitates Man Convicted in 1979.

The Supreme Court rehabilitated Terras in the episode concerning the theft of the rubber motorized rowing boat and boat engine. Namely, it is evident from the rehabilitation application and the criminal case materials that these were preparatory acts necessary for leaving to go abroad. Accordingly, the chamber believes that it is possible to rehabilitate Heiki Terras also in the theft of the rubber motorized rowing boat and the boat engine Vihr, for which he was charged under the Criminal Code of the Estonian SSR, committed on Aug. 25, 1977 and Sept. 20, 1977.

Although the first escape in 1977 failed, the criminal case materials show that he still had this plan in the fall of the following year. Therefore, the theft of two more boat engines on the night of Nov. 9, 1978 was also related to preparations for escaping abroad, which is why Terras can be rehabilitated on this charge as well, the court found.