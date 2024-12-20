EDITORIAL End to Kremlin propaganda!

At a time when Russia intends to organize – and has already organized – various acts of sabotage in countries supporting Ukraine, including Estonia, it is clear that the Estonian state needs to establish itself more strongly. Russia is a warring state and, in addition to the conventional war in Ukraine, is using hybrid and information warfare in countries hostile towards it. In addition to security, there is also the issue of the state's presence – we were in the same situation in principle in 2007, when the Estonian government decided to remove the Bronze Soldier from Tõnismägi in Tallinn. In light of hostile propaganda, the state had to establish itself and show that Estonian laws apply in Estonia. The situation is similar also now, if the Estonian state establishes itself and does not allow hostile propaganda to prevail.