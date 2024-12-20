EDITORIAL End to Kremlin propaganda!

Even before the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022, many warned that banning Russian propaganda channels in Estonia would be like carrying water using a sieve, as other means of viewing the channels that disappeared from cable television would be found. But that doesn't mean that nothing should be done.
First, it must be reiterated that Russian propaganda channels are not journalism. They are controlled by the Kremlin and operate against all journalistic ethics, advocating the killing of Ukrainians and others. For example, threatening with nuclear weapons is not only the domain of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but such ideas are also found on Russian television channels.
Postimees writes in its article how many people use IPTV, or Internet Protocol television, to access banned Russian TV channels. This raises the question of whether something should also be done about popular sites where Kremlin propaganda can also be found. And those who offer access to Kremlin propaganda channels in Estonia.
However, studies have shown that restricting Russian propaganda channels has had an effect. About a year ago, for example, Propastop, a volunteer group that deals with Russian information warfare, wrote that a study published in October 2022 showed how the restrictions reduced web traffic to the Kremlin propaganda channel RT by 75 percent. This was a pan-European study, but the Postimees article also contains a reference of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), according to which 36 percent of non-Estonians considered Russian TV channels important at the end of January 2022, but this share has fallen by now.