RAIVO VARE What are Trump's chances of ending the war?

In any case, this question is increasingly being asked: what happens if Trump fails to bring the parties to the negotiating table? Given the circumstances, Kyiv could resist pressure from Washington for at least another six months, and Putin might outright refuse to comply if his preconditions are not met. Would this mean Trump has to endure a setback to his carefully cultivated image as a master dealmaker, or would he reverse current assumptions and fully support Ukraine to pressure the Kremlin? This latter scenario is what many are hoping for, and not only in Kyiv. Alternatively, Trump might disregard Ukrainian interests altogether and engage directly with Putin, accommodating his demands to bring Ukraine under Russian control. In practice, this would amount to a repetition of Munich 1938 in some form. Only time will reveal the outcome, but the outgoing year will undoubtedly go down in history as a sad period of the collapse and transformation of the existing world order.