However, Kyiv failed to anticipate that instead of pulling troops from Donbas as hoped, Putin intensified offensive operations there and elsewhere. He did not appear overly concerned about losing a relatively small portion of territory.
At the same time, Putin, preparing for Donald Trump's presidency, has begun pressuring the Kursk region more forcefully, aiming to neutralize the Kyiv bargaining position before the new president assumes office. This is intended to strengthen his hand in any future negotiations.
The US election context also shaped the behavior of the incumbent Democratic administration throughout the year. Initially, President Joe Biden, for his own campaign interests, and later Kamala Harris, exhibited extreme caution in providing military aid to Ukraine.
One infamous example was Biden's insistence on prohibiting the use of long-range weapons on Russian territory. The administration also limited the scale and speed of various aid packages, citing concerns over «avoiding escalation» and the need to safeguard Democrats' chances in an increasingly isolationist American electorate. Additionally, there were claims that US arsenals were running low, and some aid would not significantly impact the situation anyway.
The West still strives to continue supporting Ukraine
Following the Democrats' loss to Republicans, the Biden administration has abruptly changed its rhetoric. Under the guidance of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, they are now trying to provide Ukraine with as much aid as possible before Trump takes office. President Biden has issued direct orders to that effect, fully aware that Trump will immediately halt such aid upon assuming office.