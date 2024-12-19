Estonia arrests 65-y-o woman as suspect in violation of international sanction

According to the suspicion prepared by prosecutors and the Internal Security Service (ISS), the woman disposed of the funds of the Russian Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, an entity subject to sanctions, and made available in Estonia an amount of approximately 50,000 euros, with which the fund aimed to finance the legal costs of a person being tried in criminal proceedings in Estonia.

«Through the Russian compatriots foundation, the Kremlin is trying to divide Estonia. Also after the aggression in Ukraine and after being placed on the sanctions list, they try to continue covert activities that threaten Estonia's security,» Taavi Narits, deputy director general of the ISS, said in a press release on Thursday. "The activities of the Russian compatriots foundation pose a threat to Estonia's security, and we are taking decisive action to prevent and counteract the threat posed by the foundation.

The court took the suspect into custody Wednesday at the request of the Office of the Prosecutor General. Chief State Prosecutor Taavi Pern stressed that the European Union has imposed sanctions on various Russian organizations whose activities could pose a threat to European security.