MIKK SALU The Academy of Arts is finally «judenfrei»

If someone starts claiming here that it's not about Jews, but about Israel, then that person is stupid or malicious, because there is no practical difference. Pogroms in Amsterdam, burning of synagogues in Australia, persecution of Jews (faculty and students) in European and American universities is getting worse. Anti-Israelism is growing into anti-Semitism by itself. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which leads boycotts and non-cooperation with Israel, was founded 23 years ago, it has no connection with the current Israeli government or the war in Gaza. Their goal is clearly the destruction of the state of Israel, and although they do not explicitly say that the goal also is the destruction of Jews, in real life the Jews, or at least the majority of them, would disappear along with the state of Israel. The decision of the Academy of Arts to end cooperation with Israel, however, stems directly from BDS ideology. It is no exaggeration to say that this is an anti-Semitic move.