EERIK-NIILES KROSS Putin's victory in Georgia would be a major loss for NATO

In 2008, the Russians halted Georgia and Ukraine's NATO aspirations with the war in Georgia and occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia with impunity. In 2012, Bidzina Ivanishvili came to power in Georgia with money earned in Russia. Since 2016, the Russians have established themselves in Syria, where the Tartus naval base and Latakia air base give them control or at least a significant shoulder of power in the eastern Mediterranean, threatening Turkey in particular. The Russians have tried to gain control of the Black Sea from every corner. This is one of the secondary goals of the war in Ukraine. There have been attempts to destabilize and take over Moldova, and now Romania as well. The cooperation between Russia, Iran, the Assad regime and Hezbollah against the rebels in the Syrian civil war has been very important for the Russians in strengthening alliances and projecting power.