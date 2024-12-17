President Salome Zourabichvili has assumed the role of leader of the people. Only representatives of the ruling party have entered the parliament, which convened on the basis of the October 26 electoral fraud. Four opposition blocs did not accept mandates, and as a result, the Georgian parliament has less than 2/3 of the 150 deputies. According to the constitution, two-thirds is necessary for the parliament to gain full powers.
The government has announced that it is freezing EU accession negotiations, which is also the main reason for the unrest, along with election fraud. The US, UK and Baltic states have imposed sanctions on leading politicians of the ruling party and on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the pro-Russian oligarch who de facto controls the country.
Starting yesterday [Sunday], Georgia has two presidents. The legitimate Salome Zourabichvili, elected by the people, and the football player Mikheil Kavelashvili, appointed by a parliament formed through fraudulent elections. The government has announced that it will remove Zourabichvili’s immunity. It is planned to declare a state of emergency and impose a curfew.
The Georgian government has praised Moscow and condemned Europe. There are Russian specialists operating in Georgia and Georgian-speaking men are being sought in Russia to send them to Georgia to help, likely not to provide humanitarian aid.