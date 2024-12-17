JEF member states endorse Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's victory plan

The document also reaffirms JEF nations' commitment to collaborating with Ukraine on its implementation.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized that a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace can only be achieved through the unconditional withdrawal of all Russian forces and military assets from Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

This must be followed by the provision of robust security guarantees to Ukraine.

«We have firmly supported Ukraine's NATO membership in the past, we support it today, and we will continue to do so in the future,» Michal stated. «For a nation that has endured over a thousand days of war, there is no better or stronger security guarantee.»

The ten leaders convened in Estonia affirmed their unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine on its path to NATO membership.

The summit resulted in agreements on additional measures to provide practical support to Ukraine and ensure sustained and robust cooperation with JEF nations in the future. Military assistance to Ukraine from JEF countries is projected to exceed 12 billion euros in 2025.