HANNO PEVKUR Four percent of societal wealth is a low price to pay for maintaining freedom

And the risk of doing nothing is certainly considerable in the coming months. Therefore, we all have a moral obligation, based on our profession, work, and social power of speech, to contribute both globally and locally in the coming months to ensure that the turbulent sea of the coming months does not bring the rules-based world order into the center of the whirlwind.
But moving closer to home, I am glad that we have been able to make some pretty good and right choices over time, from restoring independence to joining the European Union and NATO.
Long and consistent development of the field of national defense has yielded results, where the latest public opinion surveys show that Estonian society's support for armed resistance has consistently been over 80 percent, and depending on their role in national defense, nearly two-thirds of the population, 61 percent to be precise, are willing to participate in defense activities.
Accordingly, it is also logical that over the past two years, more than 6,000 people have joined the Kaitseliit volunteer corps, and our umbrella organization for voluntary defense, together with the members of the youth and women's voluntary defense organizations, has grown to more than 30,000 members.
Estonians' support for the presence of allies also remains very high. Namely, approximately 80 percent of the population supports the presence of partners here.