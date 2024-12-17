HANNO PEVKUR Four percent of societal wealth is a low price to pay for maintaining freedom

The countries of the axis of evil must not be given a chance

The US is still searching for a calmer moment after a turbulent presidential election, and there is no clear understanding of whether the storm in a teacup that accompanied the election will turn into a hurricane, tsunami, or mild aftershock on January 20. What is certain, however, is that our strongest military ally will not be continuing as it has for the past four years.

If we add to the political storms of the major powers the deviation of Georgia from the European course, the upcoming parliamentary elections in Moldova and the Czech Republic, the changes that have already taken place in Hungary and Slovakia, and the change of the European Commission, we understand that from now until at least the end of the first quarter of next year we will be living in a very difficult period from the point of view of security and diplomacy, where the countries of the new so-called axis of evil will certainly have in their heads the idea that no good crisis can be allowed to go to waste for their own interests. At this point, it is appropriate to recall what the English philosopher and politician Edmund Burke said, which is that the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.