12 European countries to crack down on Russia’s shadow fleet.

Russia uses its shadow fleet to circumvent sanctions and mitigate their impact on Russia. The 12 countries agreed to disrupt and deter Russia's shadow fleet to prevent illegal operations and increase Russia's costs of its war against Ukraine, the Estonian government's press office said in a press release.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said Russia's shadow fleet poses a threat to European security, economies, and the environment.

«Those who choose to operate in the shadows need to face the consequences,» he said.

«We are taking coordinated steps to deter Russia's shadow fleet and their attempts to evade sanctions,» Michal added.

The UK, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Finland and Estonia will task their maritime authorities to request relevant proof of insurance from suspected shadow vessels as they pass through the English Channel, the Danish Straits of the Great Belt, the Sound between Denmark and Sweden, and the Gulf of Finland. Information collected by the participating states, including relating to those vessels that choose not to respond to requests, will be assessed and acted upon together.