Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna signed a directive that serves as the basis for Estonia sanctioning another 14 Georgian officials and judges, including Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
Estonia adds another 14 Georgian officials, judges to list of sanctions
«We added 14 more senior officials and the prime minister of Georgia to the list of sanctions and imposed a ban on entering Estonia,» Tsahkna said.
«The violence the Georgian authorities are using against protesters, journalists and opposition leaders is unacceptable, criminal and against human rights. I call on all European Union countries to respond to what is happening in Georgia and impose specific measures against those who use undue force and brutal violence against the people of Georgia and undermine democracy,» he added.
Estonia has already sanctioned 11 members of Georgia’s leadership and senior leaders.
On Monday, Tsahkna is attending the EU Foreign Affairs Council, where the agenda includes events in Georgia.