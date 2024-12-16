Estonia adds another 14 Georgian officials, judges to list of sanctions

«We added 14 more senior officials and the prime minister of Georgia to the list of sanctions and imposed a ban on entering Estonia,» Tsahkna said.

«The violence the Georgian authorities are using against protesters, journalists and opposition leaders is unacceptable, criminal and against human rights. I call on all European Union countries to respond to what is happening in Georgia and impose specific measures against those who use undue force and brutal violence against the people of Georgia and undermine democracy,» he added.