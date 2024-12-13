Nevertheless, by early 2020, the official international narrative almost fully embraced the natural-origin theory—a version that, though steadily weakening, persists to this day.
The democratic world also has a role to play in the push for the natural-origin theory. US scientists and firms were found to have been complicit in the Wuhan virus research. As early as 2008, the New York-based research firm EcoHealth Alliance organized the construction of a coronavirus resembling what later became known as SARS-CoV-2. The firm applied for and received funding from the US National Institutes of Health to study a gain-of-function virus (code-named “Defuse”) in collaboration with the Wuhan lab. According to a later Congressional investigation, tens of millions of American taxpayer dollars were invested in this risky and ethically questionable US-China cooperation project.
In early 2020, Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, emerged as America's "coronavirus czar" as the pandemic expanded. He led efforts to discredit the lab-leak theory. In February 2020, Fauci instructed a group of virologists to produce a report, which he later edited himself. One of the virologists, Kristen Andersen, later testified before Congress that the scientists were tasked specifically with disproving the lab-leak theory.
The "study" was published on March 17, 2020, in Nature Medicine ("The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2"). In April 2020, Fauci attended a press conference with President Trump, asserting that the study suggested lab-leak proponents should be treated as conspiracy theorists. According to Fauci, the virus mutated in animals and jumped to humans.