Over the past five years, convincing arguments about the origins of the pandemic, its management, politicization, possible manipulation by interest groups, or the stifling of public debate have yet to be presented. The global media and investigative organizations' subjugation to a single official narrative for several years has largely been suppressed. According to this version, the deadly virus emerged from a wet market in Wuhan via a pangolin. Thus, COVID-19 was presumed to have a natural origin, with the viruses already existing in the natural environment.

Another version stems from the human environment. Wuhan hosts a world-class virology institute known to research COVID-19 viruses, including gain-of-function modified viruses. These involve genetic modifications to enhance biological functions of gene products, increasing a virus' ability to cause damage and spread while enabling it to target specific hosts (including human groups). The potential of artificially enhanced viruses for future biological warfare is undeniable. China's military interest and direct involvement in Wuhan's research are no secret.