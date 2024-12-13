VLADIMIR JUSHKIN Mini-Tauruses will help bring a turning point in the Ukraine war

According to military experts, units formed during the war from hastily recruited fighters characterized by high turnover are unlikely to become the basis for a professional Russian army despite their gained combat experience. To rebuild an army comparable to its size in the early 1990s, Russia would need to recreate the infrastructure that has gradually been dismantled over the past 25 years. This reduction followed the concept of maintaining a professional, compact army focused on local assaults and «special operations» in conflict zones. Building and maintaining an army capable of large-scale offensives requires entirely different expenditures.

The depletion of Russian military equipment

There is a general consensus among analysts that, despite significant losses, the Kremlin has managed to sustain active combat in Ukraine primarily by relying on strategic reserves of Soviet-era military equipment. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), at the start of the war, Russia's strategic reserves included approximately 10,000 tanks, 18,500 various armored vehicles, 4,200 self-propelled and 12,400 towed artillery systems, and 3,200 multiple rocket launchers. Dara Massicot, a senior researcher in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, notes that during the war, Russia's Defense Ministry has established about 270 facilities for the operational repair of military equipment, some located only 15–20 kilometers from the front line. This setup allows Russia, according to IISS, to sustain combat at the current intensity for another two to three years. The British Ministry of Defense offers a more conservative estimate, suggesting that the current rate of losses will allow Russia to maintain its combat capabilities at least until 2026.