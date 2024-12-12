MARTIN MÖLDER Voters' worldview has undergone an ideological awakening

This overview is based on surveys into values commissioned by the Institute for the Study of Societal Issues and conducted by Turu-Uuringute AS and Norstat from 2016 to 2024. During this period, 12 such surveys of values were carried out. The surveys included repeated questions about Estonian citizens' general ideological self-identification and specific economic and social views.

In 2016, issues such as attitudes towards progressive taxation, economic competition, or state ownership and privatization were somewhat (though not strongly) linked to Estonians' left-right ideological self-identification. By 2024, however, nearly all these associations had disappeared or diminished significantly. In 2016, about 15 percent of people's self-identification on the left-right scale could be explained by specific economic attitudes (based on six economic worldview-related questions repeated across surveys). By 2024, this had dropped to five percent. This essentially means that by 2024, Estonian citizens' left-right ideological self-identification bore no relation to specific economic policy attitudes. For the Estonian electorate as a whole, the terms «left-wing» and «right-wing» are meaningless.