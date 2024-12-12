MARTIN MÖLDER Voters' worldview has undergone an ideological awakening

With the social values dimension becoming clearer, we also see how party supporters have shifted to somewhat more distinct positions during this period.
In 2016, supporters of all parties (except EKRE) were relatively close to the midpoint of the scale (5) and near the average voter. By 2024, significant movement and differentiation have occurred. EKRE voters have become distinctly more conservative in their self-identification, while supporters of the Social Democrats, Reform Party, and Estonia 200 have become distinctly more liberal. Currently, Isamaa's voter base, having significantly expanded in the last year, is closest to the average voter. Meanwhile, EKRE supporters and Estonia 200 supporters are furthest from the average voter, almost equally but in opposite directions.
With the social values dimension becoming ideologically clearer, an interesting and potentially troubling divide has emerged, reflecting similar trends in other Western countries. For instance, in the United States, Germany, and England, a significant ideological divergence between young men and young women has been observed over the past year (Financial Times, January 26, 2024, «A New Global Gender Divide Is Emerging»). Something similar is evident in Estonia, and not only among the young but occasionally across other voter groups. This is most apparent when examining the topic most strongly associated with the liberal-conservative dimension—same-sex couples' right to adopt children.