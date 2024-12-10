Although Moscow left Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad without support, the turmoil in Syria could still benefit Vladimir Putin, columnist Andrey Kuzichkin writes.
ANDREY KUZICHKIN ⟩ The Syria gambit by Moscow's script
On November 27, the Syrian opposition launched an offensive against cities controlled by the army loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. Events unfolded quickly, and on the night of December 7-8, Assad's regime fell, and Assad himself likely died while attempting to flee the country aboard a Russian Il-76 transport plane (according to other reports, he managed to get to Russia – ed.).