ANDREY KUZICHKIN The Syria gambit by Moscow's script

Syrian refugees in Lebanon rejoice at the fall of the Assad regime.
Syrian refugees in Lebanon rejoice at the fall of the Assad regime. Photo: BASILI / OLA NEWS/SIPA/BASILI / OLA NEWS/SIPA

Although Moscow left Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad without support, the turmoil in Syria could still benefit Vladimir Putin, columnist Andrey Kuzichkin writes.

On November 27, the Syrian opposition launched an offensive against cities controlled by the army loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. Events unfolded quickly, and on the night of December 7-8, Assad's regime fell, and Assad himself likely died while attempting to flee the country aboard a Russian Il-76 transport plane (according to other reports, he managed to get to Russia – ed.).

Why didn't Vladimir Putin, Syria's loyal friend and ally (in words), come to Bashar al-Assad's aid at the most critical moment and even got scolded by Donald Trump for it? Let's try to understand.

