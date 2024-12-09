TOOMAS ALATALU Putin beaten with his own weapon

Plus, separately, two Russian military bases and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. In all these places, armed men were in control. Such boundaries between forces persisted for the last 8-13 years, if we take the 2011 uprising in Daraa in the south, which was violently suppressed, and the razing of Raqqa, the center of the Islamic Caliphate, in 2015, as the starting points. Understandably, these regions dominated by different parties did not interact with each other or only did so when forced by immediate needs. Adding to this were the tensions and concerns that Syrians have been facing since October 2023 due to the ongoing hostilities in neighboring Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, as well as Israel's constant airstrikes on Syria and Iran. All this is happening against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and the support or non-support for it.
As they say – one can endure everything, one can get used to everything, everything that happens is taken as a recurring inevitability, and then, at one moment, there comes a warlord who puts his men on armored vehicles and, at one fell swoop, takes all the cities that used to be in the hands of the regime – Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Damascus. The victorious column moves from north to south, and no one can stop its movement. I have already pointed out that among the foreign countries backing Assad, China was the first to recognize the seriousness of the situation, asking its citizens to leave the country as quickly as possible, but this only accelerated the entire process that followed.