TOOMAS ALATALU Putin beaten with his own weapon

Since Saturday, events in Damascus have unfolded as they typically do during this kind of upheavals in power – al-Jolani, appearing on TV with his commanders, announced the beginning of a new era, after which the prime minister was shown, who declared readiness for a smooth transition of power to an authority that represents the will of the people. What this new authority will look like is unknown, as during the days of the victorious military campaign there were no announcements from any of the areas controlled by the various parties declaring support for this or that force. At the same time, it's hard to believe that the other centers, which looked on as the military campaign evolved, will now accept a situation where HTS alone is in power. Of course, there will be a promise to hold elections at some point, but in such a fragmented country it will hardly produce a meaningful result. Rather, everything is decided today and will be decided going forward by a narrow circle of people. Who will be included in said circle is unknown, however, as is where the decisions will be made.