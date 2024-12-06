Presidents of Baltic states, Poland issue joint statement on situation in Georgia

«As Georgia's EU integration is constitutional commitment, we, the presidents of the Baltic states and Poland, express profound disappointment in the recent decision by Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream leadership to suspend EU accession negotiations until 2028. This decision constitutes a serious setback to the aspirations of the Georgian people,» the heads of state said.

«The parliamentary elections held in Georgia on Oct. 26, 2024, were marred by significant controversy, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the newly elected parliament. We take note of the European Parliament's call for a re-run of the Georgian parliamentary elections and strongly urge an independent international investigation into numerous reported violations, including voter intimidation and undue pressure, which have undermined public confidence in the electoral process and its outcomes,» they added in the joint statement.

«We condemn in the strongest terms the use of force against the Georgian people, as well as the arbitrary detentions of individuals exercising their rights. We call on the Georgian authorities to immediately cease these violent actions and to uphold the fundamental freedoms of assembly and expression, in accordance with Georgia's international commitments. All acts of violence must be investigated immediately and those responsible must be held accountable,» the heads of state said.

«We reaffirm our unwavering support for the Georgian people«s aspirations toward European integration and their steadfast dedication to democratic values,» they added.