Priit Tammeraid The Baltic energy system must take four steps to avoid the worst

Renewable energy production is weather-dependent and cannot be planned, which creates instability in the electricity market and makes the operation of controllable energy production systems inefficient and expensive. In addition, the construction of renewable energy production systems requires extensive oversizing in order to very occasionally obtain the necessary amount of energy – and even then it is not guaranteed.
The Baltic energy system is facing difficult choices. It is clear that renewable energy alone cannot ensure a stable supply. Building the backup systems needed to compensate for its deviations increases the complexity and costs of the system. It is time to ask – is our approach to energy security truly sustainable?
Uncontrollable energy and the price of stability
Renewable energy, such as solar and wind, is inherently intermittent and unpredictable. Because the electricity grid requires a constant balance between production and consumption, uncontrollable energy creates instability that affects the entire system.
How does this affect production? First, controllable production systems – such as gas and biomass plants – must constantly respond to fluctuations in renewable energy production, which increases their operating costs and reduces efficiency. Nuclear plants, although flexible to a certain extent, are optimized to provide stable baseload power and are not suitable for rapid capacity adjustment. Thus, fluctuations in renewable energy can also reduce the efficiency of nuclear plants.