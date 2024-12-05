While we shouldn't be downplaying talent hunt, the statistics show that immigrants, compared to EU citizens, are overrepresented in various low-wage (auxiliary) jobs and underrepresented in higher-level, well-paid positions that require top-level skills. For example, only 1.7 percent of immigrants work in science and engineering-related jobs, compared to 3.5 percent of EU citizens, according to the latest OECD migration report.
This time, there's a whole chapter in it on migrant entrepreneurship. It reveals that the share of self-employed migrants has increased among migrants to OECD countries, and their proportion is higher than among nationals, reaching 17 percent. One explanation indeed is platform work. That is, Bolt and other companies with a similar business model are quick to let immigrants work for themselves, rather than treating driving a taxi more rigorously than becoming a doctor.
Africa is an opportunity
Whether it alone is the magic wand that will make the «aging» Europe shine youthfully, along with the rest of the world, I dare to doubt. A more meaningful takeaway for me from Villig's talk is the opportunities that Africa's population growth can offer. Despite the current weight of the continent in the world's population, Africa is quite «dark» on many world maps. It suffices to look at air and ship connections, communications, weight in global science, etc., etc. – these societies still have a lot of room for substantive growth.
One of the postulates of Ernst Ravenstein, the 19th century scientist and pioneer in the study of migration, is that most migrants move a short distance. That is to say, people of migratory age, young adults, move to cities in these same African countries. In Europe, where the birth rate was more or less at the current African level around 1900, people have already forgotten the horrors and charms of ultra-fast urbanization. All this, however, means opportunities for growth. It's great that Estonian entrepreneurs are thinking about these things too.