The movement of specialists between countries is an important and good thing. Even in Russia, which saw hundreds of thousands of IT professionals flee the country in fear of being sent to war, there is now some good news, and Russians can hope for a clearer vision. Namely, a few days ago, ophthalmologist Bashar al-Assad moved to Moscow with his family from Syria.

Here in Estonia, I came across a headline in Postimees that said «Europe's future is dark(skinned).» It's a summary of an interview by Neeme Raud with Bolt CEO Markus Villig. Villig says that in his opinion, aging Europe has two choices. One is robotization, but the entrepreneur is doubtful about the speed of this process. The other option, he says, is more likely: «After all, we need to bring in tens of millions of people, and Africa is clearly the place they will come from, because people simply won't be able to live there soon, and it has a young population.»