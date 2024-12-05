Allan Hantsom organised the vandalising of the Ministry of the Interior's car at the request of GRU.

«If either of the suspects should travel to a country that shares the same values as Estonia, they have the right to detain these persons and extradite them to Estonia so that the suspects could be brought to justice,» said State Prosecutor Olev-Aas.

The persons who damaged the monuments at the Sinimäed Hills memorial last year in May and the memorials of the World War II battle of Sinimäed as well the memorial plaque of Alfons Rebane in Mustla this year in January were also identified during the proceedings. Paint was poured over the memorials at Sinimäed Hills and Viljandi, a black swastika was drawn on the memorials, then crossed out with red paint and doused in red paint. The court convicted one person of non-violent activities directed against the Republic of Estonia and another of the debasement of the memory of a deceased person.

Margo Palloson, Director General of the Estonian Internal Security Service, says that the World War II battles of Sinimäed are a painful memory for the Russian Federation, which is why the memorials are among the state»s objects of retaliation. The Russian Federation exploits people who have problems and later discards them. The perpetrators do not receive payment for the criminal offences ordered, while the money is mostly pocketed by the corrupt middlemen.

«The Internal Security Service prevents and hinders non-military attacks on a daily basis to stop subsequent military threats from emerging. Criminals are apprehended and held liable,» added Palloson.