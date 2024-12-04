The organization is believed to have been formed in 2017, but its roots are much deeper. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham split from Jabhat al-Nusra, an organization that used to be part of Al-Qaeda's so-called terror bloc. In fact, it is not always possible to draw clear lines, as they have continued to cooperate with the so-called parent organizations at different times, but there have also been mutual attacks and arrests. These are believed to be due to internal power struggles and the splinter organization's attempt to present itself as a strong independent player.

Since foundation, they have been mainly active in the Syrian civil war, with the most active attacks in 2017-2018. After that, their momentum slowed down a bit, but essentially the civil war, too, was in a frozen state with no major changes since 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already confirmed his support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Meeting in the Kremlin in July 2024. Sputnik via REUTERS Photo: Valeriy Sharifulin

It is a terrorist movement that counts Syria, Russia and the United States as its enemies. In their statements, its leaders have emphasized the desire to conquer Damascus, but «if Allah allows, to also move on Jerusalem.»

Who benefited from this?