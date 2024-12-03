Rescuers saved two bear cubs that had fallen into a reservoir

The Kiviõli rescue team was alerted at 10:33 a.m. to an incident near the ash hills on Sonda Road in Lüganuse municipality, where two bear cubs were spotted in the water. The mother bear, along with another cub, was observed nearby on top of the ash hill.

The two cubs had fallen into a reservoir with slippery PVC edges and were struggling to climb out, continuously sliding back down. For safety, the rescuers requested the presence of hunters and police officers to assist. The rescue team placed a ladder on the reservoir’s bank and used animal rescue tools to aid the cubs.

One of the cubs managed to climb out of the reservoir with the help of a ladder set up by the rescuers, while the second cub was successfully pulled out using additional equipment.

The rescue operation concluded happily at 11:43 a.m. The rescuers expressed their gratitude to the police, hunters, and representatives of Kiviõli Chemical Plant for their cooperation.