FOOKUS Anti-personnel landmines in Estonia: a cost-effective solution or an expensive problem?

Drones and remotely operated vehicles have also been introduced. These can map and identify suspicious areas without direct human presence, reducing risks to EOD specialists. Additionally, new detectors and sensors have been developed to better distinguish landmines from other objects in the ground, reducing the number of false positives and accelerating the clearance process.

Modern technologies have significantly improved the detection of landmines, but it is still impossible to eliminate the risk entirely. Even with the latest equipment and methods, some mines inevitably remain undetected. This is referred to as residual risk, which generally ranges from one to five percent depending on the area and tools used. While the percentage may seem small, it poses a significant threat, particularly to civilians and deminers.

Environmental conditions such as humidity, temperature, and vegetation can also make mine detection more difficult. Dense vegetation or adverse weather conditions, such as rain or snow, can hinder both visual inspections and the operation of equipment. In Estonia, the abundance of swampy terrain further complicates explosive ordnance disposal efforts.