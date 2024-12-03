TARMO PIKNER The echoes of December 1 gunshots still resonate like the tolling of the Kremlin's bells

Ukraine needs the decision-making authority to fight with both hands, without needing to ask arms suppliers for permission on the range of their strikes.
It is regrettable to admit that we are in the same position as in 1921, when the treaty between Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, and Poland was ready to be signed. However, differing threat assessments led Finland, Lithuania, and Poland to withdraw one by one, leaving Estonia and Latvia to fend for themselves. The result was another great war, and now we watch as Ivan the Fool prepares to expand globally with his flying carpet.
This dusty document should now be retrieved from the archives, cleaned, and placed on NATO's table with the message: «Look, we warned you 103 years ago about the dangers Europe faces, and here we are again, eating the same stale soup.» NATO's eastern flank, bordering Russia, must have its defense plan and decision-making authority, avoiding reliance on Turkey or Hungary to wake up and decide whether to open the umbrella.
Similarly, Ukraine needs the decision-making authority to fight with both hands, without needing to ask arms suppliers for permission on the range of their strikes. If the West cannot restore order, it should let Ukrainians do so with their hands (and missiles), taking the Israeli approach used against Iran. If that does not suffice, isolate Russia from the civilized world with a «Great Wall», barring even the smallest breaches, let alone anyone fond of eastbound freight transport.