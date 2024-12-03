TARMO PIKNER The echoes of December 1 gunshots still resonate like the tolling of the Kremlin's bells

The West puts on an angry face and raises its voice, but in the new world order, that carries no weight. Diplomacy has an entirely different meaning. Putin stares Western leaders in the eye with a dead gaze and declares black to be white, and so it is. The West (including us) sets high ambitions, yet simultaneously imposes restrictive red lines on itself, just as NATO and the EU have operated on consensus since their inception. The pace of modern life and warfare is far quicker than when these defense mechanisms were established. Missiles and fighter jets have become much faster, requiring decisions to match—otherwise, they will simply come too late. NATO and the EU operate on the lowest common denominator of consensus politics. Instead, they should aim for the greatest common denominator—effectiveness. At the very least, we should learn from our primary adversary that red lines should be drawn for the enemy, not ourselves.