​That the problem is not merely theoretical is shown by the damage done to the Balticconnector gas pipeline by the container ship Newnew Polar Bear last October, or the damage done to the submarine cable between Finland and Germany and the submarine cable between Sweden and Lithuania by the anchor of the cargo ship Yi Peng 3, which was allegedly dragged along the seabed for hundreds of kilometers. We should not be misled by the fact that both times it was a Chinese ship. The political and also military cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation is a well-known fact.

According to naval sources, dealing with the problem is complicated by the fact that the sea cannot be crowded with patrol ships, which currently makes it almost impossible to prevent the destruction of underwater infrastructure. Secondly, although good monitoring capabilities allow for the rapid identification of the vessel that caused the failure, international maritime law makes it difficult to stop and search these vessels. The Yi Peng 3 is currently anchored just outside the Danish straits and is being monitored by the navies of Denmark and several other countries. The Danes have promised to board the vessel if it enters Danish waters, and risk being taken to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea by China.