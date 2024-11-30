EDITORIAL Order in the Baltic Sea!

Postimees believes that it is necessary to respond decisively to the destruction of international maritime infrastructure. We agree with Harri Tiido's position, expressed in the latest “Välistund” program of ERR, that NATO must consider the violation of maritime infrastructure a military act. This means that the guilty ships can be detained by force, searched and, if necessary, seized. The corresponding action plan is made public, and this would also give real force to the patrol mission planned by Donald Tusk.
In such cases, it is inappropriate to hide behind international freedom of navigation, as authoritarian states like to do. Let us recall that global freedom of navigation has flourished following World War II and has been ensured by US fleets sailing the world's oceans. This is not a freedom designed to carry out atrocities and hybrid operations.
So, we have every right to demand order in the Baltic Sea, which has become NATO's internal sea. Incidentally, NATO's technical capabilities for this are rapidly improving. We have written about the United Kingdom's new unmanned submarine, which engineers created in just eleven months and the purpose of which is namely to monitor and protect underwater infrastructure.
The most important thing right now is to unite the political will and economic and military capabilities of the countries around the Baltic Sea. We are able to protect our infrastructure, and Poland's initiative comes at a very opportune time.