HENN PÕLLUAAS A quick way to exponentially enhance our defense capability

This is unjustified suppression of defense capabilities, similar to what the US applied to Ukraine by banning them from using long-range missiles against targets in Russia, the country attacking Ukraine. Fortunately, this has now been abandoned and Ukraine's hands are no longer tied behind its back. The same applies to the use of anti-personnel mines.

The war in Ukraine has shown us that naivety and ignoring reality only lead to greater suffering and loss of life. Forced by harsh reality, the West has already abandoned several so-called red lines and should not regard the Ottawa Convention as an exception or some kind of a taboo that cannot be touched.

It must be remembered that mines are defensive, not offensive weapons. With our challenging terrain and limited numbers of personnel, minefields are cheap and very effective defensive barriers between us and the enemy. We lack the necessary capabilities to replace them with anything else. Mines constitute a substantive deterrent, causing fear and uncertainty in the attacking enemy in addition to direct casualties, and weakening their morale.