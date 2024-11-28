HENN PÕLLUAAS A quick way to exponentially enhance our defense capability

- Finland abandoning anti-personnel mines happened in its time. Now the security situation has changed
- The fastest and cheapest way is to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention and introduce the mines
- With challenging terrain and limited personnel, minefields are cheap and effective barriers
Discussion about withdrawing from the Ottawa anti-personnel mine ban convention has been ongoing in several countries, including Estonia, since the beginning of Russia's large-scale aggression. The discussion is gaining new momentum in the context of the US decision to provide Ukraine with anti-personnel mines to exercise and improve its effective self-defense, member of the Riigikogu foreign affairs committee Henn Põlluaas (ERK) writes.