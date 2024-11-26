PEETER TALI Dictator Putin trying to continue the nuclear poker game

Previously, nuclear threats have proven successful, and the Putin regime, which is waging a war of conquest in Ukraine, has managed to deter Western allies, limiting the types, quantities, and delaying the delivery times of military assistance. Ukraine has not received time-critical and sufficient quantities of modern Western weapons: tanks, air defense systems, artillery systems, multi-role fighter aircraft, long-range missile systems.
After Western countries publicly announced that Ukrainians were relatively free to use ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles and Storm Shadow/SCALP EG cruise missiles against Russia, dictator Putin signed an update to Russia's nuclear doctrine. With this update, which brings down the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, the Putin regime had threatened the West for about a year.
Putin had called strikes on military targets in Russia with ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles supplied by the West «crossing the second red line» and promised to respond.
The Kremlin probably also considered a nuclear test, which may still take place soon, but decided that it was too desperate, would escalate tensions and could provoke a serious response, especially from key partners China and India.
Russian dictator Putin personally announced on television that Russia had attacked Ukraine with a ballistic hypersonic experimental missile, Oreshnik, thus directly responding to the use of American and British long-range weapons against Russia. Putin stated that the test was successful and that Oreshnik hit one of the largest industrial complexes in the territory of Ukraine, known since the Soviet era.