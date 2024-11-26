PEETER TALI Dictator Putin trying to continue the nuclear poker game

This was followed by the usual talk about the exceptional nature of Russian weapons. According to him, there are currently no means to counter this missile, as it strikes targets at ten times the speed of sound, that is, at a speed of 10 Mach, or 2.5–3 kilometers per second.

Classically, the Kremlin's talk is ambiguous, open to multiple interpretations, contradictory at times, and cunning in a Byzantine way. By using the name Oreshnik, the Kremlin likely aimed to create the illusion of a newly developed super-missile with unknown capabilities. The goal of this tactic is to instill fear and influence Western countries, to amplify ambiguity and to exaggerate Russia's technological advancements.

This is in line with the broader concept of strategic ambiguity, meaning an effort to confuse adversaries about Russia's actual capabilities. Putin is attempting to exploit this ambiguity as a psychological weapon to intimidate the free world and continue nuclear blackmail.

When the whole world is debating whether it was an intercontinental strategic or a medium-range ballistic missile, the Kremlin has already achieved one of its objectives.