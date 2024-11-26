In this way, the total public debt of Russia's regions increased by 14 percent in 2023. This year, the debt decreased by four percent, but only because commercial loans became inaccessible to the regions due to banks' interest rates of 21-25 percent. As a result, the condition of urban utilities, which have always required high spending in Russia, is deteriorating. For example, in Kazan, half of the utility networks are 100 percent worn out. Repairing them requires 480 million euros. The city authorities do not have such funds, although the city recently spent 240 million euros on the BRICS summit held in Kazan. In Novosibirsk, the capital of Siberia, the utility network dilapidation rate is 65 percent, and in Saratov, a large city that is home to numerous military enterprises, the dilapidation rate is 90 percent.