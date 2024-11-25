Mongolian film «Silent City Driver» won the grand prix for the best film of the official selection competition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, coming with a prize of 20,000 euros, and also scooped the best production design award.
Mongolian film takes victory at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
The winners of the festival were announced at a gala on Saturday night.
The jury of the festival's flagship program, chaired by Christoph Hochhäusler, chose Sengedorj Janchivdorj's «Silent City Driver» as their favorite. The film uses Mongolia's striking urban landscapes and skyscapes to tell a raw, powerful story of life on the edge, weaving existential reflections on life and death with a unique cinematic style. The film was written by Janchivdorj, whose previous feature, «The Sales Girl» from 2021, was a hit around the world.
The jury commented on the film as follows: «This dark fairy tale from Mongolia took us by surprise. From the very first shot on, we felt the sensation of a film breaking new ground. 'Silent City Driver' is a very stylish film, but style here is substance, the formal choices are not used to divert, but to deepen this very cinematic universe, populated by unique characters, bigger than life, but very very human.»
The best director award of the official selection competition was given to Nir Bergman, for «Pink Lady.»
The best cinematography ward was presented to Claudia Becerril Bulos for her work on «Empire of the Rabbits,» directed by Seyfettin Tokmak.
The best script award went to Seyfettin Tokmak for «Empire of the Rabbits.»
The best actress award was divided between Pirjo Lonka and Elina Knihtilä for their roles in «100 Liters of Gold,» directed by Teemu Nikki.
The best actor award went to Lee Hyo-Ye for his role in «The Loop.»
The best original score award was scooped by Alyana Cabral and Moe Cabral for their soundtrack to «Some Nights I Feel Like Walking.»
The best production design award went to Munkhbat Shirnen for his work in «Silent City Driver.»
The best debut film award was given to Steve Bache, the director, and Marcos Kantis, Martin Lehwald and Felix Ruple, the producers, for their feature-debut «No Dogs Allowed.»