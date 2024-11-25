Mongolian film takes victory at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

The winners of the festival were announced at a gala on Saturday night.

The jury of the festival's flagship program, chaired by Christoph Hochhäusler, chose Sengedorj Janchivdorj's «Silent City Driver» as their favorite. The film uses Mongolia's striking urban landscapes and skyscapes to tell a raw, powerful story of life on the edge, weaving existential reflections on life and death with a unique cinematic style. The film was written by Janchivdorj, whose previous feature, «The Sales Girl» from 2021, was a hit around the world.

The jury commented on the film as follows: «This dark fairy tale from Mongolia took us by surprise. From the very first shot on, we felt the sensation of a film breaking new ground. 'Silent City Driver' is a very stylish film, but style here is substance, the formal choices are not used to divert, but to deepen this very cinematic universe, populated by unique characters, bigger than life, but very very human.»

The best director award of the official selection competition was given to Nir Bergman, for «Pink Lady.»

The best cinematography ward was presented to Claudia Becerril Bulos for her work on «Empire of the Rabbits,» directed by Seyfettin Tokmak.