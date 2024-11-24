12 allied soldiers Injured in traffic accident

A spokesperson for the Police and Border Guard Board told Postimees that a total of 17 people were taken to the hospital from the accident site on Friday evening. As of the weekend, five of the victims remained hospitalized, while the rest had been discharged for home recovery by doctors.

The accident occurred on Friday evening at 4:52 PM at the intersection of Tallinn-Narva Highway and Lagedi-Oru Road. A 37-year-old woman driving a Volvo S80 made a left turn and collided with a BMW 530D driven by a 62-year-old woman.

The collision between the cars led to a chain reaction involving four other vehicles: a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus heading towards Narva, driven by a 65-year-old man, and three Toyota Proace minibuses coming from Narva. The Toyota minibuses were carrying allied soldiers en route to their base in Tapa.

Ambulances transported five people from the BMW and 12 allied soldiers from two Toyota Proace minibuses to the hospital.