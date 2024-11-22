Baltic ministers call for equalization of agricultural direct payments.

On the first day of the meeting, hosted by the Lithuanian Minister of Agriculture, discussions focused on the future of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy and ensuring equal opportunities for Baltic farmers compared to their EU counterparts.

«We have been EU members for 20 years, yet our agricultural direct payments remain below average. Meanwhile, input costs are often higher here, and climatic conditions are more challenging. This makes the issue of distributing direct payments even more pressing. To achieve fair competition, direct payments must be equalized among all member states. I believe that working together with the Baltic states gives us the best chance to secure equal opportunities,» Estonian Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman said.

The meeting on Thursday evening included Lithuanian Agriculture Minister Kazys Starkevicius and Latvian Minister Armands Krauze. Later, Moldovan and Ukrainian ministers Vladimir Bolea and Vitaliy Koval joined the discussion.

Regarding Estonia's ongoing public transport reform, Hartman held separate meetings with Lithuania's outgoing Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis and the incoming minister, current MP Eugenijus Sabutis.