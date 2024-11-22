PAUL KERES I hope that this organization with extensive powers will be examined thoroughly

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is an organization that has abandoned basic administrative practices in its administrative proceedings, likely due to a belief that their activities are so important that administrative principles should not get in their way. In legal proceedings, they have abandoned coherent legal reasoning, as they are used to no one listening to the other side, and generally, since the claims in the article were not refuted – it seems they have also abandoned professional ethics.

Since media coverage of the excesses by the Internal Security Service (ISS) in the case of Parvel Pruunsild, it is perhaps the first time serious discussions have taken place about whether security agencies should actually be checked and monitored. However, the FIU is exactly the same type of organization. Shrouded in secrecy and «their own laws,» as stated in the article referring to Matis Mäeker. An audit report by the chancellor of justice highlights that this organization systematically disregards the principles of good governance and legality, operating, to put it mildly, like in the Wild West. Because no one is monitoring them. For example, the justice chancellor's report revealed that the FIU does not even maintain files on its proceedings, instead gathering documents and binding files only once the subject of their supervision has taken the matter to court. And even this audit was only possible to the extent that the FIU allowed it. Frankly, this defies comprehension.