ERKKI KOORT There are signs that Russia is also at a critical point in the war

The three-day war in Ukraine started by the Kremlin has so far gone 997 days beyond the deadline set by Putin and is showing no signs of ending yet. True, Putin has also repeatedly confirmed during the last week that his goal continues to be the demilitarization of Ukraine.

Despite the revised doctrine, the use of a nuclear weapon is currently unlikely, but it is not at all impossible that some Russian cable will break soon.

As in any war, there have been many moments during these 1,000 days where both sides have been close to breaking. It is mainly resource problems that have started to plague them. Both Kyiv and Moscow have been able to address them, but not to the extent that significant progress has been made. The following is a selection of signs that should not be taken as an exhaustive list.

The world’s second army

Remember that at the beginning of the war, the term «the world’s second army» was used for the Russian army. It was considered to be comparable in strength to that of the United States, although Moscow itself of course considered itself to be much more capable.