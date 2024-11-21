Three years ago, the supply of tanks used in films to the Russian army would have made it into the curiosities section of news.
The record for going to war is known to be held by the Belgorod region, where three million rubles (approximately 28,400 euros) are paid upon signing the contract. The Khanty-Mansi autonomous district follows with 2.75 million rubles (26,000 euros).
However, the increasing number of wounded has resulted in the need to make unpleasant choices. The current maximum amount of compensation is three million rubles (approximately 28,400 euros), regardless of the severity of the injury.
However, an approved amendment divides injuries into three categories. Three million rubles will still be paid for a serious injury, one million rubles (approximately 9,500 euros) for a «minor» injury, and only 100,000 rubles (approximately 950 euros) for «other lighter injuries». In other words, the compensation for being wounded will, as a rule, be lower than the compensation for joining the war.
One of the reasons is definitely the increased number of wounded, because in the second half of this year Russia's losses in manpower have increased a lot.
In general, a trend can be noticed that the worse things are going on the battlefield, the more Russia focuses on hybrid attacks and nuclear blackmail.