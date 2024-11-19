AMBASSADOR OF UKRAINE IN ESTONIA The Thousand Days War: How Could It End?

I have known Annely for over a year, and I know she neither complained nor boasted. Her words carried no pathos. She simply lives in Kyiv full-time and experiences daily what millions of Ukrainians have been enduring for 1 000 days of this large-scale war: confidence in their cause, a calm determination to defend their country, and a resolute commitment to see it through to the end. She feels the freedom that has arisen in the hearts of Ukrainians and the readiness to defend it at any cost, even if it means sacrificing one’s own life.

Many outside observers, after listening to the news, throw up their hands and start «burying» Ukraine. A thousand days have passed since the start of the full-scale invasion, they say. Ukrainians are exhausted, you lack weapons, ammunition, and personnel. On the international stage, everything seems chaotic: the EU and NATO lack unity in assisting Ukraine, elections have just been held in the United States, and elections in Germany are approaching, making it difficult to predict their impact on the war.