RAIT MARUSTE When the public broadcaster asks what the Russians are guilty of

In a recent edition of the «Esimene Stuudio» («First Studio») program of the ETV television channel [of public broadcaster ERR], journalist Mirko Ojakivi, referring to the planned withdrawal of the right to vote in local elections from citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus (but possibly also stateless persons), asked Prime Minister Kristen Michal what they are guilty of.

More specifically, this would be a matter of adjusting the electorate, which each country is free to decide for itself why and when it wants to do it. The war is happening in our immediate neighborhood, and as Ukraine's current and our historical experience shows, not only military force or the threat of it, but all means, including the fifth column, will be used.

Linking the question with the term «guilt» in this context is inappropriate, inadequate.

The Estonian state is constantly correcting and regulating the use of people's constitutional rights, be it freedom of speech, association or movement, the right to use property, etc. Many may ask what they are guilty of in that the use of some basic rights and freedoms is no longer the same, has been limited or replaced by another possibility, etc.